Walmart is selling a $120 air fryer oven for only $35 right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Air fryer ovens have rapidly become some of the most popular kitchen appliances, and for good reason. They're a great way to make crispy delicious food without the mess and calorie load of deep frying, or the lengthy cook times of a conventional oven. If you still haven't experienced the convenience of an air fryer, this is your chance.

The Kalorik Maxx Touch Air Fryer Oven is on sale for only $35. That's an $85 discount off the regular price. It's a great price for any air fryer, but this one even includes a grill function. You won't find a better sale on a kitchen appliance anywhere.

Kalorik Maxx Touch Air Fryer Oven, $35 (was $120) at Walmart

This air fryer oven is sure to become the most indispensable item in your kitchen. It has nine different functions such as air fry, bake, grill, toast, braise, roast, sear, rotisserie, and broil. It's made from durable and easy-to-clean stainless steel and includes features like a dishwasher-safe non-stick interior grill, smokeless searing technology, and 18 touchscreen presets.

Walmart shoppers seem to be big fans of this air fryer oven. One reviewer said it was the "best air fryer on the market for the price." Another shared that the "price is great for what it offers." This is a special product, even at the regular price. The sale price of $35 makes it an even greater deal.

Aside from the affordability of this air fryer oven, Walmart shoppers responded favorably to its cooking ability and convenience aspects. A happy buyer shared that "it puts a nice crisp on your food" before adding, "it cooks a lot faster than a conventional oven as well."