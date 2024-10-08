Walmart is selling a $240 mattress topper for only $100, and shoppers say it made their bed 'feel brand new'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you are looking to improve your sleep situation, your first thought may be to refresh your mattress, but mattresses can cost you hundreds to thousands of dollars—which isn't always in the budget. Luckily, there's an easier way to make your mattress feel like new without putting your expenses off the charts or replacing all of your blankets: a mattress topper.

And right now, Walmart's October Deals Event has a premium $240 Justlet Memory Foam Mattress Topper on sale for only $100.

Justlet Mattress Topper, $100 (was $240) at Walmart

While it's listed as a memory foam topper, it's actually a hybrid with dual layers—a pillow top upper and memory foam bottom layer. This combination makes it a great option for anyone that is looking for both cushion and support. "This 4-inch topper makes the old mattress feel brand new again," said one shopper. "After adding this topper, I have been sleeping so much better all through the night. I would definitely recommend it before spending crazy money on a new mattress."

The memory foam layer is infused with gel that makes it cool to the touch and prevents you from overheating during the night. At 2 inches, it is also thick enough to provide support without feeling like you are sinking down into the bed.

"I have dealt with back pain almost all my life," said one shopper. "Trying to find a mattress to sleep on that is comfortable without pressure points was really hard and it took hours for me to fall asleep. After a few nights on this thing the pressure points are gone, and I fall asleep in less than half an hour."

The fiberfill pillow topper is removable and can be thrown in the washing machine, so you can keep it clean and fresh—great for those with allergies and pets.