Walmart is selling a $110 mattress topper for only $33, and shoppers say it feels like 'sleeping on a cloud'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're sleeping on an old, worn-out mattress or just need a little extra cushion, purchasing a mattress topper is a more affordable solution than buying a whole new bed. The best part is you don't have to go to an expensive furniture store to get a quality cover because Walmart slashed the price of the Justlet Extra-Thick Queen Mattress Topper to only $33.

This 70% discount probably won't last long, so add one to your cart now and it can arrive as soon as tomorrow at no extra charge, depending on your location. It's made of breathable, plush fabric that's filled with 3D snow down alternative material that adds 2 inches of additional comfort to any mattress. Not only does it provide more cushion, but it also offers support to help relieve back pain.

Justlet Extra-Thick Queen Mattress Topper, $33 (was $110) at Walmart

Along with making your bed more comfortable, it ensures your mattress is protected from everyday wear and tear as well. You can enjoy breakfast in bed without having to worry about ruining your mattress since this cover provides an extra barrier. Plus, it's machine-washable in cold water and can be dried on a low heat setting.

Thanks to the no-slip design and deep pockets, it'll stay in place no matter how much you toss and turn. It accommodates mattresses up to 21 inches thick and can even work on air mattresses, too.

There are more than 1,400 people who love this mattress topper so much that they have given it five stars and say it's the "best purchase" they've made in a long time. Tons of reviews claim that it feels like you're "sleeping on a cloud" and say it helps alleviate back, shoulder, and neck pain.

"Slept well through the night and my back and neck pain was no more in the morning," one shopper wrote. "It feels like a cloud hugs you while you sleep. It maintains a cool temperature without tossing and turning. So glad I chose this instead of breaking the bank with a new mattress."