Walmart is selling a 'soft and fluffy' $60 down alternative comforter for only $20 right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You don't have to purchase a whole new mattress to improve your sleep quality. It can be as easy as treating yourself to new bedding since old comforters can become worn and thin over time. If you're in the market for a better comforter at an affordable price, look no further than Walmart's deals section.

The Justlet Down Alternative Comforter is currently on sale for only $20, which is a 67% discount that's only available for a limited time. It can be ordered in sizes twin through California King, but it's important to note that the queen option is one of the cheapest out of them all. The comforter is also available in nine colorways at various price points, including neutrals and bright colors that can match several aesthetics.

Justlet Down Alternative Comforter, $20 (was $60) at Walmart

What sets this down alternative comforter apart from ones that use real goose feathers is that it's more affordable, doesn't create a mess, and won't poke and prod your face as you sleep. Not to mention it's hypoallergenic and safe for people with allergies and sensitive skin. This bedding in particular uses 100% polyester filling that feels "soft and fluffy," according to shoppers. It features a box-stitch design that keeps the filling evenly distributed throughout the entire blanket even as you toss and turn at night.

The entire thing is machine-washable in cold water and can be dried at a low heat setting, making it easy to clean. The brand says it won't shrink or fade as long as these instructions are followed.

There are more than 4,700 people who have given the blanket five stars and say it's "amazing" and "comfortable." Another reviewer went as far as to say that it feels like being "covered under a cloud."