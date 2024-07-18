Skip to main content
A $130 carry-on luggage set is now only $57 at Walmart for a limited time
image caption
Pittsburgh, USA - Walmart Supercenter in Robinson Township, west of downtown Pittsburgh.

It includes a 20-inch hardshell suitcase, a weekender bag, and a toiletry bag.
bgwalker/Getty Images

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Air travel can be stressful, even when you're flying for pleasure. Each airline has their own set of carry-on rules, making it difficult to know just what to bring onboard. Luckily, we found a hardside carry-on luggage set that will get you through security without worries, and you'll look great doing it.

The Joyway 3-Piece Carry-On Luggage Set is on sale for just $57 at Walmart. That's a generous $73 off the regular price of $130. This gorgeous carry-on set has the durability of hardshell luggage and the style of a high-priced luxury brand. After all, luggage should be both functional and fashionable.

This luggage set includes a large swivel-wheel rolling case, a weekender bag, and a toiletry bag. All three pieces have a hardshell case and stylish high-end brand design elements. The sturdy side-mounted combination lock keeps your items safe and secure. The weekender bag also slides over the large case's telescoping handle to create a convenient 2-in-1 combo.

Joyway 3-Piece Carry-On Luggage Set, $57 (was $130) at Walmart

The Joyway 3-Piece Carry-On Luggage Set is on sale right now at Walmart

The luggage set is made from sturdy ABS material that's solid and lightweight. The interior straps and mesh pockets make organizing your items quick and easy. It's available in three stylish colorways and is unique enough that you don't need to worry about mixing up your bags with someone else's at the airport — a detail we love. 

More than 600 Walmart shoppers gave this carry-on set a perfect rating, and the reviews explain why the set is so popular. One buyer shared "it's well worth the money," adding, "I like the quality and the look." Many reviewers cited the luggage's high-end design as one of its best features.

One shopper described the bags as "elegant." Another one, citing the carry-on set's stylistic similarities to other luxury brands, shared, "I have pieces of the real thing…and this fits in nicely." This beautiful carry-on luggage set is a rare find, so don't let this deal go to waste.

The Joyway 3-Piece Carry-On Luggage Set is available for 58% off for a limited time. If you don't get yours now, you may miss out for good. Let's roll!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Sign Up Now