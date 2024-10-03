Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a 'very convenient' $170 carry-on luggage set for only $63
Walmart logo is seen on the shop in Williston, United States

Shoppers call it a "great little luggage set."

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Holiday travel can be a headache if you don't have the right luggage. Avoiding the long check-in lines by bringing only carry-on bags can be the first step to a stress-free trip. Lucky for you, we found an amazing luggage set on sale at Walmart ahead of its first-ever Holiday Deals event that starts October 8.

The Joyway 3-Piece Carry-On Luggage Set is just $63 right now, which is an incredible $107 discount off the regular price. To some, carry-on luggage is a last-minute thought, but this set will be front-of-mind the next time you pack for a trip. It includes a 20-inch expandable hardside suitcase, a weekender travel bag, and a small toiletry bag that all have the same sleek design.

Joyway 3-Piece Carry-On Luggage Set, $63 (was $170) at Walmart

The Joyway 3-Piece Carry-On Luggage Set is on sale right now at Walmart

The suitcase has silent double-swivel wheels and an aluminum telescoping handle for easy transport through the airport. It can expand by 20% when needed, and the TSA-approved lock will ensure your items will remain safe and secure even if you choose to check the bag on your next flight.

Walmart customers loved this "very convenient" carry-on set. One buyer called it a "great little luggage set," and added, "I bought it for my teenage daughter. It held up great and looked very nice, especially for the price." Another shopper touted the "cute" suitcase and claimed, "The duffel is big enough to put many items in, including clothes, a tablet, a purse, etc."

If you're ready to start traveling light, then consider buying the Joyway 3-Piece Carry-On Luggage Set for only $63. This high-flying deal may be gone soon, so get on board before you miss it!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

