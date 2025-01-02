Amazon is selling 'the best quality' $70 24-piece food storage container set for only $40 in the new year

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Let’s be honest: Most of us have at least one drawer or cabinet in the kitchen that’s overflowing with mismatched containers and lids that have accumulated over the years. If that’s the case, then it’s probably time to purge your collection and start fresh with a cohesive set for the new year. Not only will it save space, but it’ll also make it easier to find the correct lid for each container as you meal prep.

Plastic containers stain easily and have the potential to contaminate leftovers with “forever chemicals,” so we recommend switching to glass instead. Luckily, the JoyJolt JoyFul 24-piece glass set with lids is on sale for 43% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $40 and equaling out to just $1.66 apiece. That’s a deal you won’t want to pass up considering similar sets cost nearly double. Plus, it’s the no. 2 bestseller in Amazon’s food container sets category .

JoyJolt JoyFul 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

Unlike traditional plastic storage options, these food storage containers are safe to put in the oven, freezer, microwave, and dishwasher, making them versatile and easy to clean. (Note that the lids are not oven-safe.) Additionally, they have a leak-proof design with airtight lids featuring four snap closures and silicone seals for extra protection. Each set includes four rectangular, four square, and four round containers of various sizes that are ideal for meal prep and leftovers.

Over 30,000 shoppers have purchased these food containers in the past 30 days while they’ve been on sale, and the set has more than 11,000 five-star ratings to back it up. One reviewer said, “these are by far the best quality we have ever purchased.”

“I’ve had these for over a month and I couldn’t love them more,” wrote another shopper. “The seal ring comes off easily to clean (mold easily forms under there) and they are easy to lock and unlock (I haven’t broken a nail yet!). I’m very picky about my glass containers and…I like them better than a higher-end version I have in another set.”