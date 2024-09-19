Walmart is selling a bestselling $300 office chair for only $99, and shoppers call it 'incredibly supportive'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you are working from home or upgrading your in-office setup, one of the easiest—and most effective—ways you can improve your work life is by upgrading your desk chair. Though there are a ton of expensive options, you actually don't have to spend a ton to find a quality, supportive chair. Instead, you can hunt for the best deals to arise. It just so happens that Walmart is offering one of these excellent deals right now, selling the originally $300 Jonpony Big and Tall Office Chair for only $99. It’s hard to beat only paying ⅓ of the price.

Jonpony Big and Tall Office Chair, $99 (was $300) at Walmart

This chair is listed as specifically being a "big and tall" model, which means that it has ample room and can hold up to 400 pounds—we love a sturdy investment. It is also designed to hold up to routine use with high density foam that holds its shape and wear-resistant PU leather material. "This chair feels solid enough to hold me (6'8", 380lbs)," wrote one customer. “It fits me without pressure on my thighs and hips, and I really like that the arms can be put up for more freedom of movement. It has full chair reclining which can be locked in place upright, and adjustable height.”

While faux leather is notorious for not being breathable, this chair won’t leave you with sweaty haunches—it is specifically designed to allow for airflow that keeps you cool and comfortable even when sitting for long periods. The plush cushioning is not only super comfortable, but it also holds up well over time and is designed to return to its original shape.

The chair is available in black, brown, gray, and white colorways, with black being the cheapest at $99, while the others are still just $100. "Incredibly supportive," wrote another shopper. "Bought it on sale and can't believe it was only $100."