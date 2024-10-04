Wayfair is selling a 'beautiful' $1,600 gazebo for only $549, but only for a few more hours

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Wayfair's Way Day sale officially starts tomorrow, but the deals are already rolling in. Though some sales will stick around for the length of the sale, others may just disappear before midnight tonight. One such sale is this $1,600 JolyDale Gazebo that's now selling for only $549. We did the math for you, and that's 66% off. And don't be fooled by the price, this isn't some back of the warehouse item nobody wants—it has over 200 five-star ratings, with shoppers calling it "perfect," "beautiful," and "classy."

JolyDale Outdoor Patio Gazebo, $549 (was $1,600) at Wayfair

Though you may consider outdoor investments to be more of a warm weather activity, this model is designed to hold up to all weather conditions. Not only does it have a hard-topped roof, but the sturdy pillars anchor into everything from wood to grass to concrete. The roof is also double sloped and has built-in drainage which helps to keep it from buckling under snow and rain, and also allows for max ventilation.

It comes with two curtains—a mesh mosquito netting and a thicker privacy curtain. The privacy curtain serves to weatherproof the interior so you can still sit inside as the weather begins to change.

"Love this gazebo," said one shopper. "Took some elbow grease to put together with my husband, but it’s great quality and very nice looking, and the curtains and netting are heavy and well-made".

The ceiling has a selection U and J hooks that allow you to hang lighting, decorations, plants, or even a fan.

"It's solid, fits the space well, looks classy, and is just what we were hoping for," said one shopper. "We even got to sit out there and enjoy a nice rain without getting wet the first night we had it! We did install a ceiling fan to assist with air flow, which we recommend."