Macy's is selling a 'gorgeous' $120 bedding set for only $36, and customers 'love it'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While it may be the fall season, there is nothing like a light and bright bedroom to get you calm after a busy day. Anyone in the market for new bedding is in luck because Macy's is having a massive sale right now where you can score quality finds for way less.

Not only is the JLA Home Mia Comforter Set super stylish, but it is also very affordable while on sale for 70% off. Usually listed at $120, it is now selling for only $36 for the full/queen size, but it also comes in a twin and king so you can choose one that suits your mattress.

JLA Home Mia Comforter Set, $36 (was $120) at Macy's

This four-piece set includes a comforter, two shams, and a decorative pillow — with the exception of the twin size, which only has one sham. Everything is made from a soft microfiber material that is light, breathable, and resistant to fading.

"The comforter is very soft and has the perfect amount of fluffiness," said one shopper. "The pillowcases are soft and the included pillow is very cute. We washed the entire set upon arrival and it held up well. I would definitely recommend this set."

It also has a reversible design with stripes on one side and florals on the other, which makes it easy to mix up your aesthetic when you want a change. "Such a beautiful elegant bedspread," another reviewer wrote. "Fits on a full-size bed absolutely perfectly. Is reversible and of such good quality. I love it!"