A top-selling portable neck fan shoppers call a ‘lifesaver’ for long days outside is 40% off at Amazon

It can run for up to 16 hours on a single charge.

August is one of the hottest months of the year, and this season is no different with temperatures in some parts of the country reaching triple digits. From our observations, portable neck fans have grown in popularity at amusement parks and other all-day events, like the Iowa State Fair. Almost everywhere you looked at the fairgrounds this past weekend, someone was wearing a neck fan in an attempt to stay cool.

If you’re looking for one of these handy fans for yourself, you’re in luck because a top-selling option at Amazon is 40% off right now. The Jisulife Portable Neck Fan is backed by over 27,000 perfect ratings, and one shopper even said it was a “lifesaver at Disney,” adding that the battery lasted for 12 hours. The brand notes that it can run up to 16 hours on a full charge depending on what speed you’re using it.

Not only does it help cool you down by decreasing your skin’s temperature with constant airflow, but it also has a hands-free design that allows you to eat food, ride rides, and participate in activities without hassle.

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $24 (was $40) at Amazon

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan

Of the portable fan options, this fan in particular is lightweight, and it has three speeds and uses 78 bladeless air outlets to blow cool air directly onto your skin without creating a lot of noise or tangling your hair. According to a medical study, cooling the neck can increase the time you’re able to stay physically active in hot environments, which is why a neck fan can be beneficial when you’re planning to be outdoors and on your feet for long periods of time.

It’s no wonder this affordable and effective device has been a summer staple this year for thousands of people. One five-star reviewer said, “[the neck fan] helped me survive a concert at the state fair and [it] didn't get caught in my beard!”

“I am a medical assistant in an extremely busy clinic; I run around like crazy,” another shopper wrote. “This product kept me cool as a cucumber and still allowed me to hear the patients.”

Don’t let the heat ruin your summer fun; instead, take advantage of this 40% off deal and get yourself a top-rated portable neck fan while it’s just $24.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

