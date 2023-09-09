Amazon’s bestselling portable fan with 38,000+ perfect ratings is selling like hotcakes while on sale for $18

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summer isn’t over quite yet, and some parts of the country are still experiencing high temperatures. Staying cool during extreme heat is essential to your overall health, so it might be time to look into buying a portable fan if you haven’t already. And now’s the perfect time to buy one, since Amazon’s no.1 bestseller is down to just $18.

The Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan is a battery-powered machine that helps keep you cool for up to 21 hours on a single charge. It even has a backup power bank function and doubles as a flashlight, making it convenient for late nights. This is a handy tool you’ll want to have on you at all times, and thanks to its compact, foldable design, it can easily fit in your pocket or purse.

Although the fan is only 28% off in the pink shade, it can also be ordered in four other colors, like blue, brown, light green, and white, for up to $21, which is still a great deal compared to the original $25 price tag.

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $18 (was $25) at Amazon

Given that the United States has experienced the hottest summer on record this season, it’s no surprise that this portable fan has skyrocketed in popularity, so much so that over 50,000 people have purchased one in the past 30 days.

“This was absolutely a lifesaver when we were in Florida at Disney World and Universal,” wrote one five-star reviewer . “It was ungodly hot, as expected, and this little pocket-size fan saved the day. It helped keep the heat at bay and kept us cooler. It’s also great that it is a portable charger for your phone or other electronic devices.”

If you order the Jisulife Portable Fan now, it’ll arrive in as little as two days even if you don’t have a Prime membership, so don’t hesitate to add one to your cart. That way, you can stay cool and comfortable for the rest of the season.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing