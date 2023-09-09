Amazon’s bestselling portable fan with 38,000+ perfect ratings is selling like hotcakes while on sale for $18

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Summer isn’t over quite yet, and some parts of the country are still experiencing high temperatures. Staying cool during extreme heat is essential to your overall health, so it might be time to look into buying a portable fan if you haven’t already. And now’s the perfect time to buy one, since Amazon’s no.1 bestseller is down to just $18.
Although the fan is only 28% off in the pink shade, it can also be ordered in four other colors, like blue, brown, light green, and white, for up to $21, which is still a great deal compared to the original $25 price tag.
Given that the United States has experienced the hottest summer on record this season, it’s no surprise that this portable fan has skyrocketed in popularity, so much so that over 50,000 people have purchased one in the past 30 days.
“This was absolutely a lifesaver when we were in Florida at Disney World and Universal,”
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing
