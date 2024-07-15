Amazon’s bestselling personal fan with 43,000+ perfect ratings is only $14 during Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summer is heating up, so now is the perfect time to prepare for outdoor activities by stocking up on supplies to help keep you cool and comfortable.

One must-have item is the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan , which also functions as a flashlight and power bank. It's the no. 1 overall bestseller at Amazon and is on sale for only $14 during Prime Day 2024. Take advantage of this 45% discount and add one (or two) to your cart while it's at such an affordable price — you'll thank yourself later.

The battery-powered gadget runs for up to 19 hours on a single charge, making it ideal for travel, beach days, weddings, festivals, sporting events, and any everyday activities. Not only will it provide a nice breeze, but it'll also ensure your devices are always charged while on the go.

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $14 (was $25) at Amazon

Thanks to its compact, foldable design, the fan easily fits inside most handbags and pockets, and it can even be made into a keychain so you always have it on hand. It works well as a handheld fan for constant, direct airflow, and it can also sit upright on its own for use at a desk or countertop.

You know this gadget is worth the $14 when it's backed by more than 43,000 shoppers and is selling like hotcakes at Amazon. Over 90,000 units have sold in the past 30 days, and people are calling it the "best thing since sliced bread."

"I bought several of these for a girl's trip to Arizona in the summer, and they were literal lifesavers," another reviewer wrote . "There isn't anything about this mini fan that I do not like. It fits in a small purse, will stand up on a table, and has two speeds. I use the higher speed most of the time. I have had numerous people ask about the fan and I sing its praises."