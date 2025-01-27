Skip to main content
Macy's is selling a 'beautiful' $2,199 faux fur sofa for $890 and shoppers call it a 'very sophisticated piece'
image caption
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA - A Macys store at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Macy's is selling a 'beautiful' $2,199 faux fur sofa for $890 and shoppers call it a 'very sophisticated piece'

"We love it and so do visitors."
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

JHVEPhoto/Getty Images

"We love it and so do visitors."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

An interesting sofa can change your living room from ho-hum to "oh wow" in an instant. Whether you're redesigning the entire room or just want to add another piece to your collection, Macy's always has what you need. Right now, you can shop a beautiful and modern faux fur sofa during a closeout sale.

The Jenselle Curved Fabric Estate Sofa is only $890 at the moment with promo code WINTER at checkout, which is down from the original price of $2,199. This is the perfect time to get a stylish couch at an affordable price.

Jenselle Curved Fabric Estate Sofa, $890 (was $2,199) at Macy's

The Jenselle Curved Fabric Estate Sofa is on sale right now at Walmart

If you've ever wanted a sofa that had as much personality as you do, then this is it. With attractive modern lines and comfy thick cushions, it offers the perfect balance of beauty and comfort. The sofa has plastic slip-resistant legs and soft and luxurious faux fur upholstery. It even comes with two free throw pillows!

This piece was made exclusively for Macy's, so there's a high chance that you'll be one of the only homes in the neighborhood showing it off. It's also available in two lovely colorways, so you can express yourself through your color choices!

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA - A Macys store at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Macy's is selling a 'magnificent' $103 28-piece food storage container set for $30, and shoppers call them 'sturdy'

Read More
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA - A Macys store at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Macy's is selling a 'magnificent' $103 28-piece food storage container set for $30, and shoppers call them 'sturdy'

Read More

Macy's customers were thrilled with this furniture. One said, "This sofa is beautiful as well as comfortable…it fits in my living room like it was made for the space. It's a very sophisticated piece and would elevate any space."

Another shopper shared, "We love it and so do visitors…The curved shape is just different enough to add to how great it is."

The Jenselle Curved Fabric Estate Sofa is an amazing piece of furniture for an unbelievably low price. For just $890, you can make your living room the top spot for lounging in your home, and maybe even on your street!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
SavingsMacy'sFurniture

Exclusive Investor Content

Consolidation Speculation

⭐Meisler: Are speculators leaving the market?

A U.S. $100 dollar bill is seen burning. -lead

⭐Doug Kass: From AI to alternative energy, government piles in... right at the top

Market Recon

⭐When the chips are down ...

Commodity Bubble Lead JS

⭐Is the AI bubble popping or is DeepSeek just reducing the froth?

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now