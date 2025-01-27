Macy's is selling a 'beautiful' $2,199 faux fur sofa for $890 and shoppers call it a 'very sophisticated piece'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

An interesting sofa can change your living room from ho-hum to "oh wow" in an instant. Whether you're redesigning the entire room or just want to add another piece to your collection, Macy's always has what you need. Right now, you can shop a beautiful and modern faux fur sofa during a closeout sale.

The Jenselle Curved Fabric Estate Sofa is only $890 at the moment with promo code WINTER at checkout, which is down from the original price of $2,199. This is the perfect time to get a stylish couch at an affordable price.

Jenselle Curved Fabric Estate Sofa, $890 (was $2,199) at Macy's

If you've ever wanted a sofa that had as much personality as you do, then this is it. With attractive modern lines and comfy thick cushions, it offers the perfect balance of beauty and comfort. The sofa has plastic slip-resistant legs and soft and luxurious faux fur upholstery. It even comes with two free throw pillows!

This piece was made exclusively for Macy's, so there's a high chance that you'll be one of the only homes in the neighborhood showing it off. It's also available in two lovely colorways, so you can express yourself through your color choices!

Macy's customers were thrilled with this furniture. One said, "This sofa is beautiful as well as comfortable…it fits in my living room like it was made for the space. It's a very sophisticated piece and would elevate any space."

Another shopper shared, "We love it and so do visitors…The curved shape is just different enough to add to how great it is."