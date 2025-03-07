Walmart is selling an $800 sectional sofa for only $240 that shoppers say is 'very comfortable'

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In addition to mattresses, living room furniture can be expensive. You may be able to get away with an affordable loveseat, but the bigger the sofa, the bigger the price tag can get. However, that’s not always the case, and we’ve spotted some hidden gems at Walmart to prove it. Recently, we came across a modular sofa with incredibly useful hidden storage under the seats. Now, we found a spacious sectional for under $300.

The Jarenie Sectional Sofa is currently a whopping 70% off. For a limited time, you can get the $800 sofa for just $240.

Jarenie Sectional Sofa, $240 (was $800) at Walmart

Get it.

The sectional sofa has an L-shaped design that’s 86.22 inches long, up to 33.27 inches wide with the ottoman, and 35.05 inches tall. Since the ottoman is moveable, you can play around with the configuration. Options include moving the ottoman to either side to maintain an L-shaped sectional or moving it away from the sofa to use it as a coffee table or separate seating.

With cushions packed with memory foam padding, shoppers say that the sofa is “very comfortable.” It’s also spacious and can seat between three to five people. It’s upholstered in a polyester fabric and is easy to clean with removable covers. On top of being comfortable and easy to maintain, one reviewer praised its design and said it was “stylish” and perfect for modern homes. With clean lines and a simple look, we’d have to agree.

You can get the sectional sofa in various colors, including beige, blue, dark gray, light gray, and green.

Sofas under $300 are almost unheard of, let alone a whole 86-inch sectional. If you’ve been searching for the perfect affordable sectional, the Jarenie Sectional Sofa is one you should add to your cart ASAP.