Amazon is selling a 'great' $110 smartwatch for just $23, and shoppers 'absolutely love' it

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're looking for a fun, easy, and convenient way to track your fitness and wellness this year, a smartwatch is the way forward. While there are so many great options on the market from premium brands, these may be out of reach due to their higher price points. However, there are plenty of more affordable options that work just as well as the smartwatches from the big names.

Take the Jacoosa Smart Fitness Watch at Amazon, which has a plethora of incredible features for a fantastically low price. Right now, Prime members can snap up this $110 smartwatch for just $23, as long as you also click the $7 on-page coupon.

Jacoosa Smart Fitness Watch, $23 (was $110) at Amazon

Compatible with Android and Apple, this smartwatch has everything you need to manage your health and fitness goals. The built-in 24-hour sensor monitors heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen, while more than 120 sports modes allow you to track various workouts and activities from running to cycling to yoga. You'll receive real-time stats during workouts and be able to track past activities in the watch's "Da Fit" fitness application.

The watch is water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about accidentally getting it wet with water (or sweat) during your workouts. As well as all of its wonderful fitness features, the watch's 1.85-inch HD display can also be used as an alarm clock and timer, to control music, play games, check the weather, as a calculator, and so much more.

Once synced to your mobile device, you'll also be able to send and receive calls and messages, plus notifications from applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

"Great all-round high-performance smartwatch that really serves without breaking the bank," one shopper wrote.

"I absolutely love this watch! The interface is huge! I mainly use it for tracking my fitness," another wrote. "This has great battery life and the quality is supreme! Without a doubt you’re getting value for your money!"