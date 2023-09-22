Amazon's 'Most Wished For' robot vacuum that 'cleans like a champ' is on sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and Roomba’s iRobot is one of the most instantly recognizable options. With a circular design, a few tires, a ton of sensors, and plenty of suction, an iRobot vacuum can take the chore and bore out of cleaning.

Right now at Amazon, iRobot Roomba’s 694 vacuum is on sale for $27 off , and Prime members score free shipping, so you won’t have to wait days to speed up your cleaning routine. What makes this such a stand-out deal is that the iRobot Roomba’s 694 is backed by over 13,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and reviewers are "amazed" and "impressed" by its cleaning power.

iRobot Roomba 694, $308 (was $335) at Amazon

"This Roomba cleans like a champ," one shopper said . "I know this model was their lowest priced one with the fewest features and bells-and-whistles, but I couldn’t be more satisfied. My only regret is not buying this Roomba years ago."

Another person who left a five-star review also said they're "mad" they waited so long to get a Roomba as the “amount of crap this thing sucks up daily is insane.” Talk about performance, and between the high-powered motor and the long 90-minute runtime, the Roomba 694 can breeze through the various spots in your home.

Setup is effortless with this iRobot thanks to the companion app for your Android or iOS smartphone. After you run through a few prompts, your Roomba is ready to clean. You’ll also pick a home base for the 694, where its home charging dock will be set.

There are two large main wheels centered underneath the Roomba 694 that let this robot vacuum move seamlessly from hardwood to carpet, with tile and laminate in-between. When it runs out of juice, it will automatically dock and recharge itself. Thanks to a range of sensors, it can easily navigate your home, and this Roomba includes a virtual wall sensor, you can mark areas off-limits.

For just over $300 with free shipping for Prime members, the Roomba 694 with virtual wall barrier detection is the perfect entry-level robot vacuum . It’s not only an excellent deal, but it’s an easy way to take some strain out of your daily cleaning routine.

