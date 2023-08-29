Skip to main content
Amazon's top-selling robot vacuum that leaves floors looking 'polished' is nearly $100 off for Labor Day

Amazon's top-selling robot vacuum that leaves floors looking 'polished' is nearly $100 off for Labor Day

iRobot’s most affordable Roomba is now even more of a score.

Courtesy of Amazon

iRobot’s most affordable Roomba is now even more of a score.

Regardless of how neat you try to keep your home, vacuuming is inevitable. And while there’s a small group of people who seem to love performing this mundane task, most would agree that vacuuming is really boring. Thankfully, one of Amazon’s top-selling robot vacuum cleaners by one of the most prized brands in the space is nearly $100 off for Labor Day.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

This Labor Day, iRobot, maker of the Roomba, is offering up to 42% off their most popular robot vacuums on Amazon. That includes the Amazon-bestselling Roomba 649, which also happens to be the brand’s most affordable model. Right now, this robot vacuum can be had for $179, near the lowest price it’s seen in 10 months.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $275) at Amazon

the top view of the irobot roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner

The best robot vacuum cleaners help you clean your floors without you having to do much other than tapping a few buttons on your smartphone. That’s the beauty of iRobot vacuums. With an easy-to-use app available for both iOS and Android, you can work with the WiFi-enabled Roomba 649 to do things like configure setup, schedule regular cleanings, see recent cleans, and more. And, with a run time of 90 minutes, it’s perfect for cleaning apartments or small-to-medium living spaces that are riddled with pet hair, dirt, and dust.

With over 13,000 5-star ratings, this iRobot vacuum has customers raving about the quality clean it provides. One customer noted their skepticism about these types of cleaners but stated how quickly they came around after using the Roomba 649.

“We've been using it for several months and are impressed with its independence and effectiveness. I just prep the area and hit the button and off it goes. While I'm at work I can monitor the app on my phone and I get a notice when it's done or if there is any problem,” the customer said. “The hardwood floors actually look like they've been polished!” 

Finding a robot vacuum for under $200 that can clean any surface, including hardwood and carpet, is a great deal when you know it’s backed by the quality of a brand like iRobot. That’s especially true for those who don’t have much time to clean or need to remote-operate their vacuum. For those who really hate to vacuum and wish to further stave off any physical labor, also consider the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO — a self-emptying model on sale for $399 (originally $550) ahead of Labor Day weekend. 

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $275) at Amazon

the top view of the irobot roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner

Related news on TheStreet

The Walmart logo appears on the screen of a smartphone in Reno, United States
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling an 'elegant' $199 floor length mirror for only $53, and shoppers say 'don't hesitate to buy it'

By Emma Kershaw
Burbank, CA - Shoppers at the Walmart Supercenter in Burbank during Walmart's multi-week Annual Deals Shopping Event in Burbank
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart's bestselling $400 Bluetooth projector is on sale for just $110, and shoppers call it a 'great buy'

By Adam Reeder
People lined up early morning to shop at Walmart during the Black Friday, an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in New Jersey, United States.
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling a $330 7-piece comforter set for only $56 that shoppers say feels like 'sleeping on cloud'

By Pauline Lacsamana
An Amazon truck on Cyber Monday in San Francisco, California, US
Deals & Bargains News

Amazon is selling a 'wonderful' $37 crossbody bag for only $20, and shoppers say they'd buy it 'again and again'

By Adam Reeder
Sydney, Australia - Amazon prime boxes and envelopes delivered to a front door of residential building.
Deals & Bargains News

Amazon is selling a 'magical' white noise machine for only $16, and shoppers call it a 'game changer'

By Emma Kershaw

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily stock and investing news right in your inbox every weekday? Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now

Latest from TheStreet Pro

8-1-24-buy-theses-3-stocks
TheStreet Pro
IWMQQQ

Thin Holiday Trading Offers Buying Opportunities

By James "Rev Shark" DePorre
American Express Is Running Into Resistance
TheStreet Pro
AXPMA

Chart of the Day: Portfolio's American Express 'Membership' Has Its Privileges

By Bob Lang
PORTFOLIO
We're Buying More of This Portfolio Stock Friday Morning
TheStreet Pro
TSLAAVGOPLTR

Four Stocks That Should Outperform the Markets in 2025

By Ed Ponsi
How the Little Guy Can Compete Against Computers and Index Funds
TheStreet Pro
QUBTQBTS

I've Got a Quantum Computing Small-Cap Swap Idea

By Stephen Guilfoyle
STOCKS UNDER $10
China, AI and Earnings: What Investors Need to Know Right Now
TheStreet Pro
MRVLNVDA

A Rising Star in the AI-Powered Economy Is My Top Stock Pick for 2025

By Bob Byrne