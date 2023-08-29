Regardless of how neat you try to keep your home, vacuuming is inevitable. And while there’s a small group of people who seem to love performing this mundane task, most would agree that vacuuming is really boring. Thankfully, one of Amazon’s top-selling robot vacuum cleaners by one of the most prized brands in the space is nearly $100 off for Labor Day.

This Labor Day, iRobot, maker of the Roomba, is offering up to 42% off their most popular robot vacuums on Amazon. That includes the Amazon-bestselling Roomba 649, which also happens to be the brand’s most affordable model. Right now, this robot vacuum can be had for $179, near the lowest price it’s seen in 10 months.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $275) at Amazon

The best robot vacuum cleaners help you clean your floors without you having to do much other than tapping a few buttons on your smartphone. That’s the beauty of iRobot vacuums. With an easy-to-use app available for both iOS and Android, you can work with the WiFi-enabled Roomba 649 to do things like configure setup, schedule regular cleanings, see recent cleans, and more. And, with a run time of 90 minutes, it’s perfect for cleaning apartments or small-to-medium living spaces that are riddled with pet hair, dirt, and dust.

With over 13,000 5-star ratings, this iRobot vacuum has customers raving about the quality clean it provides. One customer noted their skepticism about these types of cleaners but stated how quickly they came around after using the Roomba 649.

“We've been using it for several months and are impressed with its independence and effectiveness. I just prep the area and hit the button and off it goes. While I'm at work I can monitor the app on my phone and I get a notice when it's done or if there is any problem,” the customer said. “The hardwood floors actually look like they've been polished!”

Finding a robot vacuum for under $200 that can clean any surface, including hardwood and carpet, is a great deal when you know it’s backed by the quality of a brand like iRobot. That’s especially true for those who don’t have much time to clean or need to remote-operate their vacuum. For those who really hate to vacuum and wish to further stave off any physical labor, also consider the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO — a self-emptying model on sale for $399 (originally $550) ahead of Labor Day weekend.

