Walmart's bestselling $129 robot vacuum with over 7,000 perfect ratings is on sale for only $59

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If vacuuming is one of your least favorite things to do, a robot vacuum is worth the investment. Robot vacuum cleaners do all the work for you, getting harder to reach areas like under sofas and coffee tables. All you need to do is press a button or use an app to control it. Robot vacuums with advanced features can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. But we spotted an incredible deal on a robot vacuum that costs less than $100.

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robovac is another Walmart Holiday Deals discount that seems almost too good to be true. As one of Walmart's bestsellers, it's a steal that it dropped in price from $129 to $59.

IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robovac, $59 (was $129) at Walmart

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robovac is a shockingly sleek and efficient robot vacuum, especially for the price. It has 2,000 pascal (Pa) of suction power that can cover rugs, carpets, and hardwood floors with a runtime of 100 minutes per charge. With built-in sensors, you don't have to worry about it falling down the stairs or crashing into any obstacles in the way. It has four different cleaning modes and can be controlled through a remote, app, or with voice-enabled devices like Google Assistant.

This robot vacuum has a 4.4-star rating with over 10,000 reviews, over 7,000 of which are perfect five-star ratings.

One shopper wrote that it's "by far the best robot vac I've ever bought" and is "excellent at removing pet hair." They also wrote that "other much higher priced vacs did not do nearly as good a job." Another shopper wrote that it's "perfect for any space."