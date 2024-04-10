This above-ground pool at Amazon is on sale for only $80, and shoppers say it's their 'best summer purchase'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Some parts of the country are already hitting temperatures above 80 degrees, which has some people preparing for summer earlier than usual. And just in time, Amazon discounted tons of essentials to help you stay cool all season.
We were shocked to see that the
Intex 4-Person Above-Ground Swimming Pool, $80 (was $140) at
Amazon
The pool is made of sturdy metal frames that are powder-coated and rust-resistant, and it features laminated sidewalls that are reinforced with an all-around band for added support. With all of these design choices, this durable pool won't go anywhere as long as it's placed on an even surface.
The only catch is that this specific model doesn't include a
Hundreds have already sold in the past 30 days and with it being on sale at such an affordable price, we anticipate that it'll continue to grow in popularity. Several reviewers called it their "best summer purchase."
"My 5-year-old LOVES it and it is the perfect size for her,"
The
