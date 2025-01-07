Walmart is selling a 'comfy' $500 oversized swivel chair for only $224, and customers say it's 'top-tier'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Comfortable seating makes for the perfect living room. If your decor looks great, but the seats are uncomfortable, then you've missed the mark. Thankfully, Walmart is currently selling a beautiful and comfy oversized swivel chair at a discount that we can hardly believe.

The Ingalik Swivel Accent Chair is only $224 at the moment, which is an impressive 55% off the regular price of $500. This is one deal you definitely don't want to sit out!

Ingalik Swivel Accent Chair, $224 (was $500) at Walmart

Sometimes, an accent chair is all you need to complete your living room's furniture collection. This one has soft chenille fabric and foam cushioning that offers just the right amount of support. The chair also has two convenient sleeves on the side for television remotes or anything else you want to keep nearby. Its solid wood construction and heavy-duty springs make this chair one that should last for years to come.

The 360-degree swivel makes it perfect for conversationalists who don't want to miss a single word, regardless of where others are seated around the room. You can get this gorgeous chair in four different colorways as well.

This chair had Walmart shoppers singing its praises in the reviews. One shared, "This chair is top-tier…I can feel back and leg support when sitting on the chair."

Another buyer, who described the chair as "comfy," added, "It is comfortable and very wide. The pockets on the sides are huge, and the swivel is nice, as it stays in one place when resting so your chair still looks nice and isn't turned around when not in use. I bought two for the family room and love them."