Walmart is selling an $89 mattress topper for only $32, and shoppers say it's 'heaven'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Replacing an entire mattress is no easy task, and let's be honest, it can be rather expensive. If you're looking for a more affordable solution that gives your bed an instant upgrade without the extra hassle, then a quality mattress topper might be in your wheelhouse.

There are tons of options on the market, but right now Walmart is selling the Ingalik Queen Mattress Pad for only $32, which is a great choice considering it's backed by over 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who love it. This quilted top features a soft cotton cover that's filled with polyester to give it a cushioned, pillow top feel. Not only does it add additional comfort to your bed, but it also helps protect your mattress from spills and accidents so you can enjoy breakfast in bed worry-free thanks to its waterproof barrier.

Ingalik Queen Mattress Pad, $32 (was $89) at Walmart

It's designed with 360-degree deep-pocket elastic that accommodates mattresses up to 21 inches thick to ensure it stays in place all night even if you toss and turn. The quilted stitching also ensures its filling is always evenly distributed to maximize comfort. Plus, the entire mattress topper is machine-washable in cold water and comes out just as soft and fluffy as before after being dried in the dryer.

More than 5,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating and say that it's "comfortable and cozy." One person even went as far as to describe it as "heaven" and said it's "well-made."

"Like sleeping on a soft and fluffy cloud," another reviewer said. "It's like sleeping on a cloud and made my old mattress feel new again. It also fits so well and completely covers my mattress with its very deep pockets. I am so happy and sleeping much better!"