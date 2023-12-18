Shoppers describe these bestselling thermal gloves as a 'lifesaver,' and they cost just $14 for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As freezing temperatures become more frequent, it’s time to invest in winter gear that can keep you safe and warm throughout the season. With so many popular items on sale before the holidays, there’s no better time to stock up for yourself and your loved ones.

The Ihuan Thermal Gloves are currently on sale for just $14 thanks to a limited-time Lightning Deal. There’s no telling how long the discount will last, so we suggest adding a pair or two to your cart ASAP. They are a no.1 Amazon bestseller in the women’s cycling gloves category and over 9,000 pairs have sold in the past 30 days. They’re a top pick among thousands of shoppers who use them for various activities and jobs as well as everyday wear. And hey, they’d make a pretty great stocking stuffer.

These gloves are made of windproof nylon with a waterproof coating and are lined with soft fleece fabric for added warmth. The windproof material combined with fleece and an elastic wristband creates a sealed double barrier for your hands that helps trap body heat and keep out cool air. They also have silicone grippers on the palms and fingers making it easy to complete daily tasks without hassle.

What sets them apart from ordinary gloves is they’re touchscreen-compatible in the thumbs and pointer fingers, meaning you can continue to use your phone while wearing them. One shopper claimed they can use their phone and touchscreen PC “without problems” all while keeping their hands warm.

Another person described the gloves as a “lifesaver” while on a trip to Seattle and Alaska. “Definitely kept our hands very warm and I never felt too cold,” they said. “Would highly recommend.”