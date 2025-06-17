Amazon is selling the a $25 sun shirt for $18, and shoppers say it 'feels lightweight and doesn't cling'

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Nothing puts a damper on a day of beautiful, warm weather like going home and realizing you’ve gotten a horrible sunburn. UV rays can cause short- and long-term damage to your skin, and some burns can be seriously painful. But you can take simple, easy steps to protect yourself.

Right now, you can get a $25 Ieccp Long-Sleeve Sun Protection Shirt for $18 at Amazon, or 29% off, and block the vast majority of ultraviolet rays. Sunscreen can only do so much, so it’s a great idea to combine a sun shirt, sunglasses, a hat, and sun lotion if possible.

Ieccp Long-Sleeve Sun Protection Shirt, From $18 (was $25) at Amazon

Get it.

You’ll get the very best price on the light-blue style, but this long-sleeve sun shirt is available in at least 16 colors and patterns, and you’ll still get a great discount on most of them. The shirt comes in sizes ranging from Small to XX-Large; it’s made of 90% polyester, 10% spandex, and features a zipper closure at the collared neck.

The moisture-wicking fabric is quick-drying, breathable, and offers UPF 50+ protection from harmful UV rays. The long sleeves have hidden watch windows at the wrist, so you can easily check your smartwatch or fitness-tracking device at a glance without pausing your workout. The shirt has a great, minimalist look that’s flattering with any shorts, pants, or skirt that might match the color well. It’s perfect for golf, the tennis court, summer vacation, fishing, or shopping.

“This is a great top to protect your skin from the sun. I love it,” said one satisfied shopper. “I have very fair skin, and sometimes the idea of going out with layers of sunscreen on doesn’t feel appealing if I’m going to sweat. So a top like this is perfect. It covers everywhere, but feels lightweight and doesn’t cling uncomfortably to the skin. I love that there’s a space to see your watch and that it covers your hands, too.”

If you’re headed out for a long day in the sun, don’t let a nasty sunburn hit the brakes on your summer adventures. Get the IECCP Long-Sleeve Sun Shirt for $18 at Amazon.