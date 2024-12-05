Walmart is selling a 'powerful' $200 space heater for $49, and shoppers call it 'a major upgrade'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Staying warm in the winter isn't always easy. Maybe your home has cold spots that the furnace can't reach or you're not able to carry around your electric blanket at the office. If you want to stay comfortable in the face of dropping temperatures, then you might consider a quality space heater.

The Idoo Ceramic Space Heater is only $49, which is a substantial discount off the original price of $200. Warmth in the fall and winter can be a hot commodity, so this convenient little heater is worth its weight in gold.

Idoo Ceramic Space Heater, $49 (was $200) at Walmart

Space heaters have improved substantially over the years, and this one could be considered a high-tech marvel. It has a whisper-quiet noise level that lets you work or watch television without being disturbed. The energy-efficient PTC ceramic heating design allows it to heat instantly, so there's no waiting for the warmth. Its trackball system distributes heat evenly throughout the room for maximum comfort and it comes with an infrared remote that makes it easy to control the temperature from almost anywhere in the room.

This item also includes all the safety features you could want in a space heater. It has an automatic shut-off function with a 12-hour timer, tip-over protection, an overheat protection sensor, and a cool-touch exterior. It's also made with flame-retardant materials. Even with these safety features, remember to never leave your space heater plugged in when you leave the room and keep it away from furniture and carpeting.

One shopper said it was "a much needed upgrade from my previous space heater." Another described it as "a powerful little heater" and said it "heats my room up fairly quickly." Multiple reviews also praised the quietness of the diminutive machine, with one sharing "I have never had a heater as quiet as this."