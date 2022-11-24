I Swear by This Anker Multiport Charger and it’s on Sale For Black Friday

When it comes to things that I always bring with me for travel, my phone, tablets, earbuds, and laptops are always an arms reach. But the one gadget that is key for me would be my multiport charger.

Specifically, the Anker 735 Nano II Charger. It offers three ports, plenty of power, and is compact enough to easily be tossed in a bag or pocket. Best of all, it’s seeing a solid discount ahead of Black Friday.

Three ports built into one charger allow me to pack less wall plugs, it’s essentially a modern power version of three things with one thing. You get two USB-C ports, one optimized for laptops or tablets and the other for phones. Plus, it features a USB-A port as well. And on the other end of the charger is the wall plug itself, which conveniently folds in for easy travel.

The key thing here though is that 735 Nano II can push out as much as 65-watts of power. So I can charge AirPods, an iPhone 14 Pro, and a MacBook Air all at once. This is great for covering events, holiday travel, and even day trips into a new spot. You can even charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro, any Android phone, or a Nintendo Switch via this plug as well.

The Nano II branding also means this is using GaN (aka Gallium Nitride technology) to achieve higher efficiency and lower heat being pushed out as a result. This way even when charging three devices, the 735 Nano II charge doesn’t get overly hot. It’s also sleek looking as far as wall plugs go with a gray and black finish.

Right now, the Anker 735 Nano II multiport charger is down to just $41.99 at Amazon or Anker.

