Amazon is selling a 'fluffy and warm' $90 down comforter for just $54, thanks to a clickable 40% coupon
Amazon is selling a 'fluffy and warm' $90 down comforter for just $54, thanks to a clickable 40% coupon

Shoppers are impressed with its quality design.
Shoppers are impressed with its quality design.

A warm comforter can mean the difference between tossing and turning or snoozing and dreaming. When it comes to duvets, filling material is all-important. That's why a goose down comforter always flies to the top of the list of cozy covers. Luckily, we found one on sale at Amazon for 40% off, and this is one comfy coupon clipper!

The Hyprest Goose Down and Feather Comforter is just $54 right now with a clickable 40% off off coupon. That's a $36 reduction from the regular price of $90. Premium materials like this at a discount price aren't easy to find, so when you do, it's important to act quickly.

Hyprest Goose Down and Feather Comforter, $54 (was $90) at Amazon

The Hyperest Goose Down and Feather Comforter is on sale right now at Amazon

The incredibly soft high-density 100% cotton shell holds a billowy 25% goose down and 75% feather fiber fill. These together make a cloudlike bedcover that will keep you snoring all night long. This 650 fill power medium-weight blanket is the perfect year-round option. It'll keep you cool in the summer, warm in the winter, and cozy during those in-between months . It's machine-washable and you can throw it in the dryer as well. Baffle box stitching prevents the fibers from shifting, and eight duvet loops can connect to a duvet cover if you have a desire to add a cover.

Amazon shoppers raved about this "fluffy and warm" bedspread. One buyer called it "impressive." Another said "this duvet is so lightweight and cooling on nights that are especially hot. I would recommend this to everyone looking for a beautiful lightweight cover." A customer who described the blanket as "super warm" added that it was a "nice quality heavy blanket, sure to keep you warm during winter months."

If you're itching to have a super soft blanket all year round, then get the Hyprest Goose Down and Feather Comforter while it's on sale at Amazon. $54 is surely not too much to pay to wake up every morning feeling as light as a feather.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

