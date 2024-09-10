Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a 'fantastic' $800 portable air conditioner for just $299, and they're going fast
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Customers shop at a Walmart store in Chicago, Illinois.

Buy one now before they're all gone.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The summer months are a time for outdoor fun, but everyone needs a respite from the sweltering heat and humidity of the season. That's when a good portable air conditioner comes in handy. Luckily, we found a powerful AC unit at an almost ridiculous discount from Walmart that will give you the cool and comfortable relief you need.

The Humsure Portable Air Conditioner is on sale for only $299. With a regular price of $800, this deal isn't just cool — it's ice cold. The unit is rated at 14,000 BTUs (British Thermal Units), which means that it can cool a room of up to 700 square feet. That's more than enough for a standard bedroom and perfect for a small apartment or living room. 

Humsure Portable Air Conditioner, $299 (was $800) at Walmart

The Humsure Portable Air Conditioner is on sale right now at Walmart

This is one of the best portable air conditioners on the market, and it's an unbelievable $501 off right now. In addition to the large room cooling capacity, it has remote control functionality, a detachable and washable two-layer filter, and it uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant. It also has five operating modes, which include automatic, cooling, dehumidification, fan, and sleep. The air conditioner comes with an easy installation kit, and it sits on spinner wheels making it a breeze to move around your home.

One shopper called it "outstanding" and followed with "I'd suggest it to a friend." Another said it "works extremely well" before adding that it's a "fantastic" AC unit. Multiple reviewers also called the unit "excellent," which is what you want in a portable air conditioner.

The Humsure Portable Air Conditioner will only cost you a cool $299 right now from Walmart. The temperatures are at a record high and this price is at a record low, so don't sweat it. Buy one now before they're all gone.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

