Walmart is selling a $300 air purifier for only $70, and shoppers 'absolutely love it'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cold and flu season is swiftly approaching, and many of us have already experienced a bout of sniffles. To help keep your air as clean as possible, many have turned to air purifiers, and we just found a super deal on a beloved model.

While they can be pretty pricey, Walmart currently has the Humsure HEPA 13 Air Purifier on sale for $230 off—that makes it only $70 compared to the original $300. This particular air purifier not only removes germs from the air, but also 99.7% of pet hair, odor, dust, smoke, and pollen—so while you may think it's just something you should plug in to prevent falling ill, it's actually a great thing to keep it running year round—especially in the bedroom.

Humsure Air Purifier, $70 (was $300) at Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

This purifier is actually specifically designed for pet-friendly houses, and has a HEPA filter that allows it to work effectively without getting clogged with fur. One customer wrote, "I have a dog who sheds quite a bit, and there once was an odor—but now the house no longer reeks of doggy scent. It even seems like my floors even have less dog hair on them."

It is capable of cleaning the air in a space up to 1300 square feet, and it has a 360 degree air input, so it covers all sides of the room. "I absolutely love it," wrote one customer. "I no longer have itchy eyes, nor a stuffy nose—and it helps my child with their asthma."

It has a small touchscreen on top that is easy to see and use, and allows you to set a sleep mode, three fan levels, a timer and child lock. Plus it shows you when you need to replace your filter for optimal functionality.