How to preorder the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max

If you haven’t heard, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this week. Each boasts improved cameras, refined aesthetics, and most notably, a fancy-new USB-C port. Plus, for the first time, they all have the Dynamic Island.

Now, preorder time is near, as Apple will begin taking orders for the new iPhone family on Sept. 15 at 5 A.M. PT/9 A.M. ET. I’ll also save you from checking your watch, as the preorder window is open right now. You can score the coveted new phones directly from Apple and carriers like Verizon and AT&T .

To remove some of the stress and to make the process a bit easier, we’re sharing the links, the prices, and most importantly, the best deals. With an eligible device trade-in, you can snag up to $800 off the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and up to $1,000 off the 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max.

How to preorder the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

First, you’ll need to decide whether to go standard or Pro. (You can see TheStreet’s first look at the iPhone 15s here and for the 15 Pros here.) If you’re after the 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, please scroll further down the page.

If choosing between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, you’ll need to pick between the two sizes—6.1 inches or 6.7 inches—along with your preferred color. You’ll want to embrace Barbiecore and go for the Pink one if you're anything like me. Aside from that Barbie shade, the standard 15s come in blue, yellow, green, and black.

At full cost—aka unlocked—the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for 128GB and scales to $899 for 256GB and $999 for $512GB. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 for 128GB and is $999 for 256GB and $1,199 for 512GB.

Preorders are open now for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus; they’ll begin arriving to customers as early as Friday, Sept. 22. There are plenty of deals to be had, though, and they drastically lower the price—check those out below.

iPhone 15, Starting at $799 at Verizon or AT&T

or iPhone 15 Plus, Starting at $899 at Verizon or AT&T

How to preorder the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max

Congrats on deciding to go Pro for your iPhone 15. You’ll get the equivalent of seven pro lenses to shoot with, buttery smooth displays, and Apple’s latest 3-nanometer chip. All 15 Pro and 15 Pro Maxess boast a titanium build that comes in four shades: Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, Silver Titanium, and Blue Titanium.

As with the standard 15s, you must pick between the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro or the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro is $999 for 128GB, $1,099 for 256GB, $1,299 for 512GB, and $1,499 for 1TB. Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, with that 5x telephoto, is a bit more expensive at $1,199 for 256GB, $1,399 for 512GB, and $1,599 for 1TB.

iPhone 15 Pro, Starting at $999 at Verizon or AT&T

or iPhone 15 Pro Max, Starting at $1,199 at Verizon or AT&T

The Best iPhone 15 Preorder Deals

iPhone 15 Deals at Verizon

Over at Verizon, new and existing customers who add to their Unlimited Ultimate plan can score up to $1,000 off any iPhone 15 by trading in any iPhone. And here’s the kicker: The condition of the iPhone doesn’t matter. It could have a cracked screen, broken port, or shot camera. And yes, it could be an iPhone 7, an old 4S, or even an original iPhone. If you prefer an Unlimited Plus or an Unlimited Welcome Plan, you get $830 or $415 off, respectively, with an iPhone trade-in.

Want just to upgrade your current Verizon line? The carrier will pay up to $830 off any iPhone 15 with eligible device trade-ins. You can save 25% off the MagSafe Battery Pack , MagSafe Duo , or a Classic MagSafe Charger as well.

iPhone 15 Deals at AT&T

AT&T will offer a similar promotion that tops out at a maximum of $1,000. New and existing customers adding a line or upgrading a current one can get the iPhone 15 or the iPhone 15 Pro for free with an eligible device trade-in. If you’re after an iPhone 15 Plus or an iPhone 15 Pro Max, AT&T will take up to $830 and $1,000 off, respectively.

Device trade-ins at Decluttr

If you’d rather not be tied to a carrier or just prefer cash for your current or older iPhone, Decluttr might be the way to go. You’ll go through the steps online by choosing your model and answering a few questions about it. Expect to note the condition, the storage size, and if it is fully operational. After that, you’ll get an estimated value and the ability to lock it in. Decluttr will honor that quote for about 30 days and they provide a shipping label for you to send the device in for inspection. After they receive it and check it out, they’ll confirm the value and send payment (digitally or in the form of a check). You can visit Decluttr here to lock in a quote .

