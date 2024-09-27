Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a 'cute' $180 dresser with wheels for only $52 right now
image caption
Truro, Canada - Walmart storefront.

Walmart is selling a 'cute' $180 dresser with wheels for only $52 right now

Shoppers say it's an "Ikea dupe."
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kevin Brine/Getty Images

Shoppers say it's an "Ikea dupe."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Most closets don't come with built-in drawers for additional storage, which is why having a good dresser can make all the difference. Unfortunately, even the most well-designed dressers can be bulky and hard to move, but we found one on wheels at Walmart that's on sale right now for a terrific price.

The bestselling Horshod 5-Drawer Dresser is only $52 at Walmart, which is an amazing $128 off the regular price. This convenient piece of furniture is so versatile, that it can also be used as a nightstand or even as organization in an office or art studio Shoppers love it so much, some are even buying multiples. 

Horshod 5-Drawer Dresser with Wheels, $52 (was $180) at Walmart

The Horshod 5-Drawer Dresser with Wheels is on sale right now at Walmart

This compact dresser measures 25.39 inches high and 15.75 inches wide, and is one of the most convenient pieces of furniture you can own. The 360-degree spinner wheels make it easy to move throughout your home or office as needed. Additionally, there's ample space for clothing, documents, or anything else you may want to store in the five roomy drawers. Durable MDF construction and smooth metal drawer slides ensure that this piece will last for years to come.

Salinas, United States - Walmart store exterior. Walmart is an American multinational corporation that runs large discount stores and is the world's largest public corporation.

Walmart is selling a 'high-quality' $70 cast iron griddle for only $37 right now

Read More
Salinas, United States - Walmart store exterior. Walmart is an American multinational corporation that runs large discount stores and is the world's largest public corporation.

Walmart is selling a 'high-quality' $70 cast iron griddle for only $37 right now

Read More

Walmart shoppers had plenty of compliments for this handy dresser. One called it "cute, sturdy, and easy to put together." They added, "This was a great bargain. No complaints." Multiple customers even mentioned its similarity to a far more expensive one available at Ikea. One referred to it as an "Ikea dupe," and said, "I will be purchasing another one."

If you're in the market for a dresser that rolls with ease and is easy on the eyes, then grab the Horshod 5-Drawer Dresser while it's still on sale. You won't regret it, especially at only $52.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.