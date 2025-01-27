Walmart is selling a $280 storage cabinet for only $70, and it's a must-have flash deal

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Small spaces can get cramped fast. But even in the tiniest of rooms, you can find a storage solution that will work for you. If you're struggling with a bathroom that's small and is in need of more storage space, try a tall and narrow cabinet, like the Homfa Tall Storage Cabinet at Walmart. For a limited time, there's a flash deal on the cabinet marking it down from $280 to just $70.

Homfa Tall Storage Cabinet, $70 (was $280) at Walmart

The Homfa cabinet has a tall and narrow design that maximizes vertical storage at 15.7 inches long, 11.8 inches wide, and 67 inches tall. With compact measurements — minus the height, of course — it's ideal for smaller spaces. Since it's covered in moisture-proof paint, it's especially perfect for bathrooms.

The simple design is packed with little details that make it an incredible and versatile storage option. The top cabinet features frosted glass and two compartments that you can use to put your items on display. The large middle drawer offers more discreet storage for items like electric shavers, toothpaste, and more. Lastly, there's another cabinet with two compartments that provide more spacious hidden storage, perfect for toilet paper and extra towels.

Thanks to its narrow size, shoppers have found it especially useful in compact areas, saying it's the "perfect size" and offers "plenty of storage for a small space." A reviewer said that it's "perfect for my small bathroom," with others mentioning it's great for storing bathroom items and "keeps counters clear."

"It's a perfect fit in my bathroom for extra storage," one shopper said. "I love the frosted glass door, making it look more of an expensive cabinet." They also noted that the sale price is "amazing."

But it's not just ideal for bathrooms — shoppers have used the cabinet in hallways and laundry rooms, too. "This is such a beautiful piece of furniture and fits so perfectly in our hallway as a much-needed linen closet that's nonexistent on our main floor. Was exactly what we needed," one reviewer said. Another mentioned that it's a "great little laundry cabinet" that's "narrow, but enough shelf space for everything."

Other reviewers said that the storage cabinet is "stylish and functional" and they are "impressed by the quality."