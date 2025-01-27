Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a $280 storage cabinet for only $70, and it's a must-have flash deal
image caption
A Walmart truck hauling cargo west on the Trans-Canada Highway in Canmore, Alberta.

Walmart is selling a $280 storage cabinet for only $70, and it's a must-have flash deal

"Love the design!"

Stefonlinton/Getty Images

"Love the design!"

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Small spaces can get cramped fast. But even in the tiniest of rooms, you can find a storage solution that will work for you. If you're struggling with a bathroom that's small and is in need of more storage space, try a tall and narrow cabinet, like the Homfa Tall Storage Cabinet at Walmart. For a limited time, there's a flash deal on the cabinet marking it down from $280 to just $70.

Homfa Tall Storage Cabinet, $70 (was $280) at Walmart

The Homfa Tall Storage Cabinet is on sale right now at Walmart

The Homfa cabinet has a tall and narrow design that maximizes vertical storage at 15.7 inches long, 11.8 inches wide, and 67 inches tall. With compact measurements — minus the height, of course — it's ideal for smaller spaces. Since it's covered in moisture-proof paint, it's especially perfect for bathrooms.

The simple design is packed with little details that make it an incredible and versatile storage option. The top cabinet features frosted glass and two compartments that you can use to put your items on display. The large middle drawer offers more discreet storage for items like electric shavers, toothpaste, and more. Lastly, there's another cabinet with two compartments that provide more spacious hidden storage, perfect for toilet paper and extra towels

Queens, New York - Amazon Prime delivery bags outside an apartment door.

Amazon's bestselling $50 weekender bag is on sale for just $26, and it's one of my must-have travel accessories

Read More
Queens, New York - Amazon Prime delivery bags outside an apartment door.

Amazon's bestselling $50 weekender bag is on sale for just $26, and it's one of my must-have travel accessories

Read More

Thanks to its narrow size, shoppers have found it especially useful in compact areas, saying it's the "perfect size" and offers "plenty of storage for a small space." A reviewer said that it's "perfect for my small bathroom," with others mentioning it's great for storing bathroom items and "keeps counters clear."

"It's a perfect fit in my bathroom for extra storage," one shopper said. "I love the frosted glass door, making it look more of an expensive cabinet." They also noted that the sale price is "amazing."

But it's not just ideal for bathrooms — shoppers have used the cabinet in hallways and laundry rooms, too. "This is such a beautiful piece of furniture and fits so perfectly in our hallway as a much-needed linen closet that's nonexistent on our main floor. Was exactly what we needed," one reviewer said. Another mentioned that it's a "great little laundry cabinet" that's "narrow, but enough shelf space for everything."

Other reviewers said that the storage cabinet is "stylish and functional" and they are "impressed by the quality."

For only $70, you probably won't find a better small-space storage option than the Homfa Tall Storage Cabinet at Walmart. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
FurnitureWalmartSavings

Exclusive Investor Content

Consolidation Speculation

⭐Meisler: Are speculators leaving the market?

A U.S. $100 dollar bill is seen burning. -lead

⭐Doug Kass: From AI to alternative energy, government piles in... right at the top

Market Recon

⭐When the chips are down ...

Commodity Bubble Lead JS

⭐Is the AI bubble popping or is DeepSeek just reducing the froth?

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now