Walmart's 'stunning' bestselling $260 storage cabinet is only $95, but not for long

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Storage is an important part of keeping your home organized. While dual-use furniture like storage sofas and coffee tables can be great for stowing away some things, there's always a need for more dedicated storage space. Fortunately, we found just the thing on sale at Walmart that can keep anything you need safe and sound without disrupting your existing decor.

The Homfa Storage Cabinet is only $95 right now, which is an impressive $165 off the regular price. If you want a piece of storage furniture that looks great in every room of your home, including the bathroom, then give this one a shot.

Homfa Storage Cabinet, $95 (was $260) at Walmart

This cabinet's thoughtful design straddles the line between rustic and modern just enough to fit in almost anywhere. It has two small glass-front doors and two large wooden cabinet doors with an adjustable shelf inside. The cabinet measures approximately 3.5 feet tall by 2 feet wide, so it's the perfect size for even a small room. It comes in two different colors as well, so it can match nicely with almost any decor.

Walmart customers were so thrilled with this cabinet that hundreds of them gave it a five-star rating. One said they "love this cabinet," adding "we bought two. I was impressed with how easy it was to put together. They are an excellent addition to our small bathroom and small bedroom." Another called it "a perfect piece" and wrote, "this cabinet is absolutely stunning. This item was so worth the money."