A cordless vacuum that shoppers say is ‘comparable to a Dyson’ is at its lowest price ever at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If there’s one way to make cleaning your home easier and more convenient, it’s to invest in cordless tools that allow full mobility without restriction, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend hundreds of dollars. There are plenty of affordable cordless vacuums on the market, and we found a highly rated model that’s on sale right now at Amazon.

Now’s your chance to score a Homeika Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $85, which is the lowest price this model has ever been. You might be wondering about the quality for such a low price, but it’s backed by over 2,000 five-star ratings. One shopper went as far as to say it’s “comparable to a Dyson.”

Homeika Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $85 (was $110) at Amazon

Although this vacuum might only weigh 7-lbs., it has an advanced motor with outstanding suction power that makes it ideal for hard floors and carpets. It can pick up virtually anything and offers two cleaning settings for regular use or upgrade to max mode for tackling tough messes like dirt, cat litter, and clumps of pet hair. It’s easy to maneuver with a swivel head and uses bright lights to show dirt and debris you might have missed. Additionally, the top portion detaches from the base so it can double as a handheld vacuum and comes with interchangeable accessories that are great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, vehicles, and furniture.

Once the debris is sucked up into the vessel, it goes through a seven-stage filtration system that captures 99.9% of particles to help clean the air in your home. The leftover debris goes into a 1.5L dust cup that can be emptied at the touch of a button. Most of the filters and sponges can be washed and reused repeatedly to save money in the long run. We suggest doing a deep clean of the vacuum at least once a month to keep it in good condition.

If you’re new to cordless vacuums, don’t worry because this model features an LED display to show the remaining battery life and cleaning modes. The machine can run for up to 30 minutes on a single charge and comes with a wall-mounted docking station for convenient storage.

“After returning a more expensive cordless vacuum I opted to try this one and I am beyond satisfied with the product,” wrote one reviewer . “I have a golden retriever and 8-month-old twins that are on the move! I needed to find a fast and convenient way to get the hair and crumbs off of the floor throughout the day and this is definitely the vacuum for the job.”

It’s not very often that you’ll find a quality cordless vacuum available for under $100, let alone just $85, so take this as your sign to make the switch. Once you experience how easy and convenient the Homeika Vacuum is, you’ll likely never return to a corded upright vacuum.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.