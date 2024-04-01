The no. 1 bestselling greenhouse at Amazon that shoppers call a 'plant saver' is on sale for only $39

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Spring is officially here, and that means the gardening season is on the horizon. If you're not keen on waiting until the ground is thawed to start planting, you're in luck because with one purchase you can start your garden at any time of year.
The
Home-Complete 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse, $39 (was $45) at
Amazon
This greenhouse in particular is made using metal frames for added durability, and it features a PVC cover that offers protection from frost and pests and creates a healthy environment for plants to thrive in. It has a zippered roll-up door for easy access. Plus, there's plenty of space to store gardening tools, so everything you need to tend to your garden is organized in one place.
Thanks to its portable design, it can easily be transported from one place to another. Start your garden indoors and as the weather warms up, move the entire thing outside into the sunshine. Its wheels have locking mechanisms to hold it in place once it's set, or they can be removed completely if you're looking for a more permanent placement.
Over 4,000 greenhouses have sold in the past 30 days, and that number will likely increase while it's on sale during peak gardening season. More than 8,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and
"This greenhouse has been an absolute game changer for my gardening endeavors,"
If you can garden all year long with the help of the
