Shoppers are ditching their lawn chairs for these zero gravity loungers that are on sale for $35 apiece

It's that time of year when you probably prefer to spend as much of your free time as possible outside enjoying the sunshine. Whether you're going to the beach, camping, sitting poolside, or just enjoying your patio, having comfortable seating is crucial.

Follow suit with other Amazon shoppers and ditch your flimsy fold-up lawn chairs for a set of the Homall Zero Gravity Loungers that's on sale for just $70. That equals just $35 apiece, which is a steal considering a single lawn chair can cost the same if not more. Not only is it a better deal in terms of price, but they're also more comfortable since they allow you to sit up straight or lean back almost fully reclined.

All you have to do is lean back and it'll glide all on its own up to a 170-degree angle. Once you've reached your desired position, you can easily lock it in place to allow yourself to fully relax.

Homall Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Set, $70 (was $90) at Amazon

These chairs already come fully assembled, meaning they're ready to use right out of the box. They're made of durable materials such as double bungee rope, steel frames, and breathable fabric that make them a comfortable choice for all types of activities. Each one can hold up to 300 pounds, and they include a detachable pillow and drink holder for added convenience. Since the metal isn't rust-resistant, we recommend putting them in storage when you're not using them, especially on rainy days. Several shoppers rave about how compact they are, saying they take up minimal space.

More than 7,000 shoppers have given the set a five-star rating, and over 1,000 have sold in the past 30 days. We expect that number to rise with warmer weather. One person said they're "a great way to relax under the stars" and called them "a must for your camping trip!"

"These chairs were such a deal," another reviewer wrote . "They are one of the best purchases I have made. I will say the side table is an absolute bonus for each chair. Glad I bought them 100%!"