Walmart is selling a 'nice and sturdy' $150 10-drawer dresser for only $63 that shoppers say is the 'perfect size'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to getting your home organized, there are so many ways to do it. There are storage cabinets perfect for bathrooms and stylish bookcases ideal for living rooms. But if you want an option that's versatile enough to be used in any room, try the Homall 10-Drawer Dresser . It's fantastic for bedrooms, but can also be used in living rooms, home offices, and more. Not to mention, it's currently on sale for only $63.

Homall 10-Drawer Dresser, $63 (was $150) at Walmart

The Homall dresser from Walmart has 10 drawers that can transform any space with extra storage and organization. It's versatile enough to use in a bedroom, kids' room, home office, and more, and it can store everything from clothes to your favorite sheet sets. The dresser has a mix of small and large drawers, giving you more organization options. The small drawers — which measure 9 inches long, 11 inches wide, and 8.5 inches tall — are perfect for items like socks and underwear. The large drawers — which are 18.5 inches long, 11 inches wide, and 8.5 inches tall — are excellent for t-shirts, pants, and more.

Don't let the price tag fool you — just because the dresser is surprisingly affordable doesn't mean it's not sturdy. The dresser has a durable steel frame that keeps the shape sleek and intact.

Multiple shoppers rave about the dresser, saying that it's the "perfect size" and it's "perfect for small spaces," whether it's a more compact room or small apartment. They also note that it's "easy to put together and sturdy."

"This is a nice dresser and the price is great. Purchased for an extra bedroom and it fits perfectly, the size is just right. I didn't want anything big and bulky," one shopper said. "This dresser has enough space and the inserts make each drawer nice and sturdy."

"The multiple drawer sizes are convenient," another reviewer said, adding that it's a "great storage cubby." They also noted the quality of the drawers, saying that the material "feels thicker than other brands" and has "solid bottom inserts" that are a "nice touch."