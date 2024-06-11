Amazon's bestselling dryer vent cleaning kit is on sale for only $8, and shoppers say it 'could save your life'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have a clothes dryer in your home, you might want to ask yourself when the last time it was thoroughly cleaned. Routine maintenance is key in ensuring the machine continues to work properly, but can also help prevent house fires.

Luckily, you don't have to call a professional or pay hundreds of dollars to do a deep clean because the Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit is an easy and affordable solution. The two-piece set is currently on sale for only $8 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. It's also a no. 1 bestseller that's backed by more than 28,000 shoppers who rave about its effectiveness. One person went as far as to say it "could save your life and home."

Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $8 (was $17) at Amazon

The kit comes with a flexible vacuum hose attachment and flexible lint brush that are suited for most standard-size vacuum cleaners (sold separately). These tools make it easy to reach deep inside your lint trap and vent pipes to make sure all of the hair and lint is cleared out in a timely manner. It requires minimal effort and pulls out "an alarming amount of lint," according to one five-star reviewer . They added that it's, "scary how much was stuck on the inside of the vents."

More than 10,000 kits have sold in the past 30 days and with its steep discount, we won't be shocked if it continues to sell in droves. Especially since the US Fire Administration once named clothes dryers as one of the leading causes of domestic fires in people's homes. Your vents and lint traps should be thoroughly cleaned at least once every six months.

"I don't know how I lived without this," another shopper said . "I was literally shocked at how well this sucked. This item could SAVE, yes SAVE, your life! I pulled out so much lint and animal hair, and it was in there deep. EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE THIS ITEM. Please consider getting this. It could save your home from catching fire."