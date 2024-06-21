One of Amazon's top-selling pillows that shoppers say is 'hotel quality' is on sale for under $10 apiece

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Can you remember the last time you replaced your pillows? While everyone has that favorite pillow to sleep with, it's important to freshen things up every few years to make sure your bed is as clean as possible. Fortunately, a set of Amazon's top-selling pillows that have earned 17,000 five-star ratings is on a deep discount.

The Himoon Bed Pillows, 2-Pack has dropped in price to only $19, and they're even eligible for Prime's one-day shipping. For shoppers looking to save even more, Amazon is offering an additional 5% discount when two or more are purchased in the same order. Shoppers have called these pillows "dreamy," "perfect", and even "hotel quality."

Himoon Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $19 (was $30) at Amazon

Like most quality pillows, these are meant to properly support your neck while you sleep, and they're designed for an equal balance of support and stability, as well as softness that you can sink right into.

"I've slept on feather pillows for the longest time, but this pillow is so much more comfortable to lay on," one shopper wrote , calling it their new "go-to." "Cooling, soft, and giving me a decent amount of support. I would recommend these to anybody wanting a soft, (and most importantly) comfortable pillow."

And for the hot sleepers out there, multiple reviews note that these pillows have a neat cooling effect as well. "These pillows offer soft support that manages to stay cool and not feel like your head is in a vice grip," one shopper wrote . "I slept so well and even wanted a nap today to just experience them again. I don't recall falling asleep as fast in a long time."