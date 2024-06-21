One of Amazon's top-selling pillows that shoppers say is 'hotel quality' is on sale for under $10 apiece

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Can you remember the last time you replaced your pillows? While everyone has that favorite pillow to sleep with, it's important to freshen things up every few years to make sure your bed is as clean as possible. Fortunately, a set of Amazon's top-selling pillows that have earned 17,000 five-star ratings is on a deep discount.
The
Himoon Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $19 (was $30) at
Amazon
Like most quality pillows, these are meant to properly support your neck while you sleep, and they're designed for an equal balance of support and stability, as well as softness that you can sink right into.
"I've slept on feather pillows for the longest time, but this pillow is so much more comfortable to lay on,"
And for the hot sleepers out there, multiple reviews note that these pillows have a neat cooling effect as well. "These pillows offer soft support that manages to stay cool and not feel like your head is in a vice grip,"
Whether you are upgrading a main bedroom or furnishing a guest room, the
