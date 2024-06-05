Walmart is selling a $1,300 patio set for just $400, and shoppers say it's 'incredible'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With peak backyard barbecue season upon us, there’s never been a better time to invest in high-end patio furniture.

If you’re looking to elevate your outdoor space this summer, consider this handsome Highsound Patio 9-Piece Furniture Set — and right now, it’s selling for nearly 70% off at Walmart.

Highsound Patio 9-Piece Furniture Set, $400 (was $1,259) at Walmart

Perfect for lounging on your patio, deck, sunroom, or garden, this set can comfortably seat up to five people. The rattan wicker set includes a sofa, a lounge chair, a coffee table and an ottoman, plus all of the necessary cushions. The pieces are lightweight for easy storage, but can withstand the elements; offering up steel frame construction, fade-resistance and UV-protected rattan.

For those worried about maintenance, each of the cushion covers zip off for easy cleaning after any spill. Plus, the included coffee table comes with a removable, tempered glass top that is super easy to clean.

"We ordered this for our California patio, because we spend a lot of time outside, and wanted more comfortable furniture for lounging," wrote a shopper who called it an "incredible value." "To my surprise, this was absolutely great quality furniture that is very comfortable! It's inviting to stretch out when there's only two of us."

Better still, the pieces of the Highsound Patio Furniture Set are modular, which means more freedom to rearrange to your individual needs. Want a chaise? Combine the ottoman with the lounge chair. Want to sit around a fire pit? The three-piece couch can be split up into a loveseat and an extra chair.

"I gave this patio set a five-star rating because it is great quality for the price and it is beautiful," wrote another shopper. "The pieces came in multiple boxes and shipments. It fit perfectly and left us more space in our 200-square-foot patio. My husband is 6 feet tall and found it comfortable, and I have been laying in it without issues. If you're on a budget and don't mind building this set which takes about an hour, and love quality furniture, then you should buy it."

Now all you have to think about is which color you want: dark gray or navy blue.