Wayfair is selling a 'spacious' $300 storage cabinet for just $100 during its Big Holiday Sale

Extra cabinet space is always useful, regardless of your home size. But sometimes you also need a versatile option that can be used in different rooms throughout your house or apartment. That's when a good standalone storage cabinet is the best option. Lucky for you, we found a beautiful one that's heavily discounted during Wayfair's Big Holiday Sale event.

The Highland Dunes Olvera Cabinet is only $100 right now, down from its original price of $300. If you've been looking for home storage with a stylish twist, then this is the cabinet for you. Add to that, the well-designed and spacious cupboards within, and you've got an incredible piece of furniture.

Highland Dunes Olvera Cabinet, $100 (was $300) at Wayfair

While this cabinet is perfectly suited for linens and other bathroom-specific items, it's certainly not a one-trick pony. The unit also works wonderfully in the kitchen, garage, or any other space where additional storage is needed. It has extra large capacity cupboards on the top and bottom, both with adjustable shelves. Between them sits a deep drawer perfect for smaller accessories and loose items.

Frosted glass on the top cabinet door adds a touch of visual interest to the piece. The cabinet is made from durable engineered wood, making it more water-resistant than traditional wood furniture. It's also available in light and dark color options. If you purchase more than one of these units, they look amazing side by side, meaning you can combine them to hint at a larger cabinet. At this price, why stop at just one?

Wayfair shoppers loved this 'stylish' cabinet and over1,600 of them gave it a perfect rating. One buyer called it a "great cabinet," adding that it's "well-made, pretty, and spacious." Another customer shared "We are very pleased with this linen cabinet, although we aren't using it for linens. It provides an attractive compact way of storing tissue boxes, cleaning products, etc."