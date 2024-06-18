Target is selling a $542 knife set for only $170, and it's backed by over 1,100 perfect 5-star ratings

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

"A sharp knife is a chef's best friend." That's a popular quote thrown around major restaurants and home kitchens alike, but if you know anything about cooking, you know that sharp knives aren't just easier to use, but significantly safer than the old, dull ones probably living in your drawers right this second.



Chefs and shoppers alike looking to upgrade their knife set can score a remarkable deal from Target, where the popular Henckels Modernist Knife Set is discounted from $542 all the way down to $170.

Henckels Modernist Knife Set With Block, $170 (was $542) at Target

This classic 13-piece knife set includes everything that a chef would need to be successful in a kitchen, including a chef's knife, bread knives, steak knives, kitchen shears, and more. The set also includes a 9-inch sharpening steel for maintenance, and a black hardwood knife block. The design of the knives provides safe and ergonomic handles with German stainless steel blades.

Founded in 1731, Henckels is known for high quality craftsmanship when it comes to knives, and in this particular set, each knife is protected with "fingerprint-proof sandblasted texture" that provides a strong and sturdy grip opportunity without smudging.

“Love the look of this knife set," one shopper wrote. "So modern and contemporary and matches our kitchen perfectly. The weight and density of the knives are perfectly balanced."