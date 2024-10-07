Amazon is selling an 'exceptional' $345 knife set for only $135, and shoppers say it's 'a cut above the rest'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a few tell-tale signs you should get a new knife set; chips on the blade, loose rivets, and a blade so worn out that even a knife sharpener doesn’t do the trick are some of them. But we all know that a fantastic knife set doesn’t usually come cheap. However, we found an incredible deal on a knife set on Amazon and it’s well-worth the investment.

The Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block is currently 61% off, going from $345 to $135. It’s the perfect set if you’re on the hunt for new knives and an amazing deal.

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $135 (was $345) at Amazon

This knife set has everything you need to prep like a professional chef in your own home. It has 15 pieces, including a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, honing steel, kitchen shears, and a hardwood knife block to store them.

On top of having more than enough knife options to make your next meal prep a breeze, the knives are also dishwasher safe and easy to clean. Plus, the blades are durable, stain-free, and rust-free.

"The quality of these knives is exceptional, and they've become an essential part of our daily cooking routine," one shopper wrote. They also said that the knife set is "a cut above the rest," "incredibly sharp," "comfortable," and a "great value."

Another shopper wrote that "every knife in the set is razor-sharp and cuts through food effortlessly, whether I'm slicing meat, chopping vegetables, or dicing herbs." They also wrote that it's a "well-balanced knife set that stays sharp and performs beautifully" and the set is "definitely worth the investment."