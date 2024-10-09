Walmart is selling a 'razor sharp' $270 knife set for only $64 that shoppers say 'has everything you need'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you love cooking, you won't regret buying a new knife set. Even though a high-quality set can cost you hundreds of dollars, the sharp blades and smooth and seamless cuts make it all worth it. Luckily, we found an epic deal during the Walmart Holiday Deals sale and it'll bring chef-level utensils to your kitchen for less than $70.

For a limited time, the Henckels Dynamic 12-Piece Knife Block Set 's price has been slashed from $270 all the way down to only $64, and you don't want to miss the opportunity to get it.

Henckels Dynamic 12-Piece Knife Block Set, $64 (was $270) at Walmart

The Henckels Dynamic 12-Piece Knife Block Set includes a complete set of everything you'll need when chopping up ingredients in the kitchen. In the set, you get a 4-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 8-inch chef's knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, kitchen shears, 9-inch honing steel, and a hardwood block.

Each blade is made from stainless steel. They're light and easy to use with curved, ergonomic, and triple-rivet handles that makes cutting — even for longer periods of time — more comfortable.

The knives are also dishwasher safe, making them even easier to clean.

According to shoppers, you can't go wrong with this knife set. For starters, the price is tough to beat. One shopper wrote that the set was "an absolute steal for the price."

Another customer wrote that the knives are "lovely" and since they're so easy to use, they "actually enjoy prepping food now." They also noted how the amount of steak knives included in the set was a bonus, especially when they have guests come over.

In the 12-piece set, one shopper wrote that it "has everything you need" with "razor sharp" blades.