Wayfair is selling an 'awesome' $588 bed frame for only $220, and shoppers say it's 'a must-buy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When most people think about sprucing up their bedding, they tend to opt for new sheets, pillows or a comforter. But the feel of your bed isn't the only thing that's important in getting a good night's sleep.

Getting a new bed frame can be a great way to refresh your space—especially if you have already perfected all the rest of your bedding. Right now, you can get a vintage-inspired Hashtag Home Eberhart Metal Bed Frame for only $220 at Wayfair. This frame usually sells for $588, so it's currently 63% off!

Hashtag Home Eberhart Metal Bed Frame, $220 (was $588) at Wayfair

This frame is available in six different colors — from green and gray to antique bronze — as well as sizes twin through king. The price is best for the gray colorway in the queen size, but all models are currently on sale.

"This bed frame is awesome and the color is exactly what I hoped for," said one shopper. "All of our fixtures in the house are antique bronze so the frame matches perfectly. It's not too black or brown, but just the right shade. This is a must-buy!"

The frame is sturdy and easy to assemble, and the design is classic and timeless, fitting into many different aesthetics.

"I’m in love with this bed," said one shopper. "It’s my third iron bed purchased from Wayfair because of the quality. It doesn't squeak like cheaper made iron beds. The foundation is well-designed and sturdy enough to adequately support a full-sized box spring and 12-inch deep mattress. Don’t hesitate on this one!"