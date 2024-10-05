Wayfair is selling a 'wonderful' $1,182 sleeper sofa for only $530 that shoppers say is 'comfy and chic'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Finding a nice dual-use sectional sofa is nice, but finding a triple-use one is pure magic. We found a sectional that converts to a bed and it includes a storage chaise. This beautiful piece of furniture is on sale right now for Wayfair's Way Day event from Oct. 5th through the 7th, and you don't want to miss this opportunity.

The Hashtag Home Bozeman Sectional is only $530, discounted 55% from the original price of $1,182. This couch can do just about anything, and it looks great, too. But you don't have to take our word for it. Just look at the pictures!

Hashtag Home Bozeman Sectional, $530 (was $1,182) at Wayfair

Courtesy of Wayfair

This sectional offers a luxury feel with a budget price tag. Its solid wood frame and tapered legs offer the rigid stability needed for this kind of multi-use furniture. The surface is upholstered in silky-smooth chenille and velvet for the ultimate soft touch. The back of the sofa folds down easily, converting it into a comfortable bed for one or more people. The chaise is hinged and when lifted reveals a large storage bin for pillows, throw blankets, or anything else you may need to store. You can easily clean the fabric with basic soap and water.

Wayfair customers were thrilled with this multipurpose sectional. One called it "comfy and chic," adding "installation was super easy. I was able to do it by myself within an hour." Another buyer shared "this sectional is amazing. The color is wonderful and it feels very plush and looks sophisticated." Many other reviewers praised the ease of converting it from sofa to bed and the convenience of the storage chaise.