Walmart is selling 'soft and comfortable' $21 Hanes sweatpants for just $9, and shoppers say they're 'wonderful'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cool, casual, and comfortable are key elements of top-tier loungewear, and the best sweatpants check off all three boxes. But rather than spending a pretty penny, there are incredible options that cost less than $10. At Walmart, you can get the bestselling Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants for as low as $9. Originally $21, you can get two for the price of one, but only for a limited time.

Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants, From $9 (was $21) at Walmart

The Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants have a classic design that's packed with comfort. They're made of a soft cotton and polyester blend and have a medium weight that will keep you nice and warm. The discounts range based on the color — with the deepest price cuts on the black and charcoal heather colorways — but overall, you can score up to 57% off. You can also get the sweatpants in gray heather, light steel gray, navy, and slate heather.

One shopper said they were "looking for something warm and comfortable" and came across the Hanes sweatpants. After buying multiple pairs, it's safe to say they're a fan. "They washed beautifully and are wonderful for around the house or out in the cold," they said.

Another customer raved about the design and fit. "These are the best fitting and well made sweats I have found," they said. They also added that they "wash well" without shrinking or losing their shape. Other shoppers emphasized the fit and feel, saying they sit well on the waist, "the length is just right," and they're "soft and comfortable."