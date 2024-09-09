Macy's is selling a $175 knife set for just $45, and shoppers call them the 'sharpest I've ever had'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Kitchen knives can make or break your cooking game. But part of the challenge is to find truly high-quality cutlery that doesn't break the bank. Luckily, we've got something cooking for you, and it's an unbelievable deal on a gorgeous set of knives at Macy's .

The Hampton Forge 14-Piece Rorik Block Cutlery Set is on clearance for just $45, which is a whopping $130 off the regular price of $175. As a " Last Act " sale item, inventory probably won't last long, but you still have a chance to get this impeccable set at an amazing price right now.

Hampton Forge 14-Piece Rorik Block Cutlery Set, $45 (was $175) at

With this particular set, you get a chef knife, a bread knife, a Santoku knife, a utility knife, a paring knife, a bird's beak knife, six steak knives, a pair of kitchen shears, and a beautiful acacia wood knife block. The knives have a laser polish finish and include a 25-year (!) limited warranty, adding an extra layer of customer protection.

Macy's shoppers were extremely impressed with the quality of this product. One of the reviews referred to the set as "great knives" before adding, "the red looks great in my kitchen, but also they are very sharp and functional." Another buyer said "these are the sharpest knives I've ever had" and concluded by saying, "I'm super happy with these." Great looks and solid quality make this cutlery set a must-buy, especially at this price.