Macy's is selling an $80 reversible bedding set for only $20, and shoppers can't stop buying it

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Replacing your bedding sounds like an easy task, but with so many options on the market it can be difficult to make a decision. There are lots of factors to consider such as style, material, and budget, so you're not alone if you feel overwhelmed. Thankfully, Macy's has slashed the prices of lots of bedding that will likely meet your needs.

The Hallmart Collectibles Wallis Reversible Comforter Set usually retails for $80, but it's currently marked down to only $20. This three-piece set includes one cozy comforter and two matching pillow shams, which equals less than $7 apiece, which is almost unheard of for a comforter. Especially one that's as versatile as this with its reversible design. One side features a beautiful botanical print while the other is solid green, allowing you to easily switch up your style without having to purchase all new bedding.

Hallmart Collectibles Wallis Reversible Comforter Set, $20 (was $80) at Macy's

This bedding is made of soft polyester that's breathable and machine-washable, and it's filled with plush material that makes it extra cozy. It's great for all seasons and is available in sizes twin and full/queen, which are both on sale for $20, so you might as well upgrade to the bigger size. Plus, it comes with an extra pillow sham since the twin set only includes one.

More than 300 shoppers love this comforter set so much that they have given it a five-star rating. Several people also wrote that they're come back and purchased multiple sets for themselves, guest rooms, and as gifts. One customer called it a "beautiful set" and said they "love everything about this comforter."