Amazon's bestselling cordless lawn mower that 'instantly made life easier' is still $75 off after the Big Spring Sale

With spring comes blooming trees and growing grass, so the last thing you want is to allow your yard to become overgrown before getting your hands on a lawn mower. Instead of buying gasoline and pulling a string to start the machine, consider investing in an electric option that’s more convenient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.

The Greenworks Cordless Lawn Mower is a no. 1 bestseller that’s currently on sale at Amazon for a whopping $75 off, bringing the price down to just $224 as opposed to nearly $300. The Big Spring Sale might technically be over, but this deal is still available for a limited time, so now’s your chance to make a major upgrade for less.

This electric mower comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger that takes approximately 120 minutes to fully charge and then runs for up to 45 minutes continuously, making it ideal for jobs big and small. It features a 16-inch cutting width, offers five height adjustments (1-¼-inch to 3-⅜-inch), and only weighs 37.5 pounds, so it’s versatile and relatively easy to maneuver. There’s also a grass collection bag attached to the back for easy cleanup.

Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower, $224 (was $299) at Amazon

Aside from not having to spend money on gas and oil every week, another perk to switching to this electric mower is that it has a push-button start that requires no effort on your part. All you have to do is press the button and it’s ready to go — pulling strings is a thing of the past. If you’ve ever dealt with an old gas mower, then you know not only does this simple feature save you time, but it also helps avoid muscle strains.

More than 6,800 shoppers have given this lawn mower a five-star rating and it has sold over 4,000 times in the past month, proving that thousands of people are making the switch to this convenient tool. One reviewer said , “this is the best lawn mower I could ever buy.”

“This electric mower instantly made my life easier — easy to start, light, quiet, and convenient,” another shopper wrote . “I'll never go back to a gas mower and yanking the cord to start. The lawn was pretty full of leaves and the mower just sucked them all up into the bag. I dumped out eight bags of grass clippings and leaves on a lawn that took no more than 20 minutes to mow entirely.”